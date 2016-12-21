Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

Schools announce makeup days for Matthew

By From staff reports

Wayne County Public Schools on Tuesday announced makeup days for Hurricane Matthew closures.

During the General Assembly special legislative session last week, the Disaster Recovery Act of 2016 was passed, giving guidance to districts impacted by the October hurricane about school days lost to the storm and the subsequent flooding.

In accordance with the legislation, WCPS will need to make up two of the eight days lost.

Schools on the traditional academic calendar will now be open on Feb. 20, originally designated as a teacher workday. The other makeup day will be April 14, formerly scheduled as a holiday.

The make-up days for schools following the non-traditional academic calendar -- Goldsboro High, Wayne Early/Middle College High and Wayne School of Engineering -- will be Feb. 17, originally a teacher workday, and April 14, which had been scheduled as a holiday.