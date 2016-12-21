Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

Security Forces sergeant charged in domestic assault involving a firearm

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 21, 2016 3:26 PM

Police arrested a staff sergeant stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Tuesday accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend during an argument several days prior.

According to an incident report, Daquan Andre Hardin, 27, of 206 Coachmans Place Apt. A, pointed a handgun at his 26-year-old girlfriend during an argument at his apartment around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Hardin's girlfriend received a call from a male friend in California on her cell phone, which made him angry, the report said.

The couple began arguing and Hardin's girlfriend attempted to go to sleep, and he told her to get out of the bed and demanded that she give him her cell phone, the report said.

Hardin's girlfriend refused and he reportedly pointed a handgun at her face and told her to prove nothing was going on between her and the man that called from California, according to the report.

Hardin's girlfriend then secured warrants on him for the alleged assault by pointing a gun and police arrested him on the charge around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, the report said.

Hardin was not given a bond for the charge.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said being given no bond for a domestic incident means the person accused of the domestic assault is held until they can be seen by a judge, and the judge sets conditions for their release.

According to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Public Affairs, Hardin joined the U.S. Air Force April 7, 2009, and arrived in Goldsboro March 12, 2015.

Hardin is a patrolman with SJAFB Security Forces, PA said.