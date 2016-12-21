Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 21

Toy drive at North Drive

Brianna King gets a toy from the Bless a Child giveaway Monday at North Drive Elementary School. This marks the third year C2C Entertainment has gathered toys and money from the community to provide gifts for children, but this year they decided to give the toys out at the school. In addition to the toy giveaway, the group will be giving away food at Holiday Inn Express on Saturday from 5 to 6:30 in the evening.