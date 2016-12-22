Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 22

<< "Security Forces sergeant charged in domestic assault involving a firearm" - "Law enforcement offers holiday shopping, travel safety tips" >>

Drunk driving and the holiday season

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on December 22, 2016 6:49 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO

The center line on a road spans a mere 4 inches in width.

That does not leave much space between a motorist and an impaired driver this holiday season.

Statistics from AAA Carolinas and the North Carolina Department of Transportation showed 13 people died on North Carolina roads between last year's Christmas season and New Year's Eve.

Of those, five were alcohol-related.

Nearly 3 million North Carolinians will travel more than 50 miles during the holidays, according to a press release from AAA.

Tiffany Wright, public relations manager for AAA in Charlotte, said Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 is the busiest period for holiday travelers.

It is also the time people drink large quantities of alcohol in celebration -- and then some get behind the wheel of a car.

For more on how to be a safe driver this holiday season, pick up the News-Argus today.