Law enforcement offers holiday shopping, travel tips

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on December 22, 2016 9:53 AM

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office urges people to stay safe this holiday season when it comes to walking in shopping center parking lots.

"Of course in the shopping area, there's a plenty of people out shopping, so always be prepared and aware of your surroundings," he said.

Effler said a person should always shop with a partner -- never alone. He said a fellow-shopper will provide protection while a person exits a store or the mall, and he said a person should have car keys in hand before walking to a car.

Effler stressed the importance of looking in the car to make sure there is no one hiding in it before opening the door.

"And be prepared if anyone's coming toward you, and if you don't feel comfortable, go back into the store and get a security guard to walk you back out to your car," he said.

Maj. Anthony Carmon with the Goldsboro Police Department said people also need to keep their homes safe if they leave for the holidays.

He said a person should activate an alarm system if they have one, lock all doors, and he said trusted neighbors need to be alerted of a possible vacation.

Carmon said a full mailbox or a newspaper-littered yard will tempt burglars to rob a home.

"And leave a light on, especially outside," he said.

Social media has become a place people announce they are leaving for the holidays, but Carmon said that is a bad idea.

He said a person should post vacation photos when they return home.

The police department will patrol neighborhoods during this time for possible break-ins, Carmon said.

"Traditionally this time of the year, that kind of activity picks up," he said. "That's because people are more likely to have things in the home as they prepare to gifts to their loved ones."