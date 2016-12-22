Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 22

Man charged after deputies find firearms, drugs

By Ethan Smith

A Goldsboro man is facing numerous felony charges and several misdemeanors after deputies found a firearm and drugs inside his car when he was stopped for speeding in the city.

Decarlos Tavaris Godwin, 41, of 504 Denmark St., is charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, probation violation and fictitious tags.

According to an incident report, a detective with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office stopped Godwin on Spruce Street for speeding.

The detective then requested assistance with the stop because Godwin was acting resistant, the report said.

Assistance arrived and authorities searched the car, which resulted in the discovery .25 caliber Taurus handgun, 1.8 grams of cocaine, .5 grams of MDMA and two grams of marijuana, according to the report.

Godwin was arrested and given a $48,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Capt. Richard Lewis with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office did not return a phone call requesting comment at the time of press.