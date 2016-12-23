Empty Stocking Fund
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on December 23, 2016 10:05 AM
* Kena Blain, $50
* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Van Nunn
* The Shipman Network Group Office, LLC, $25, in memory of Michael D. Shipman
* Randolph Augustus, $100, in memory of Delores White Augustus
* C.S. Brown Lodge 782, $25, in memory of PM Willie Parks
* Hilda Britt, $25, in loving memory of Vernon Ray Cook
* Wife and mother of the "Britt" family, $100, in memory of my husband, William Britt Sr. and our two sons, Billy Britt Jr. and Lacy Sheryl Britt
* Reynolds and Jaleek Lewis, $100, in memory of Deloris Lewis
* Bill and Linda Harris, $100
* Dee Smith, $100, in memory of Morrison Smith
* Anonymous, $50
* Dr. William and Mrs. Ann Potts, $200, in honor of friends
* Luke and Lisa Vail, $100, in memory of Jean and Luther Vail Jr. and Jimmie Lee Jones
* Anonymous, $100
* Greenleaf Christian Church Disciples of Christ, $100
Total to date:
$39,060