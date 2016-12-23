Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 23

Empty Stocking Fund

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 23, 2016 10:05 AM

* Kena Blain, $50

* Anonymous, $50, in memory of Van Nunn

* The Shipman Network Group Office, LLC, $25, in memory of Michael D. Shipman

* Randolph Augustus, $100, in memory of Delores White Augustus

* C.S. Brown Lodge 782, $25, in memory of PM Willie Parks

* Hilda Britt, $25, in loving memory of Vernon Ray Cook

* Wife and mother of the "Britt" family, $100, in memory of my husband, William Britt Sr. and our two sons, Billy Britt Jr. and Lacy Sheryl Britt

* Reynolds and Jaleek Lewis, $100, in memory of Deloris Lewis

* Bill and Linda Harris, $100

* Dee Smith, $100, in memory of Morrison Smith

* Anonymous, $50

* Dr. William and Mrs. Ann Potts, $200, in honor of friends

* Luke and Lisa Vail, $100, in memory of Jean and Luther Vail Jr. and Jimmie Lee Jones

* Anonymous, $100

* Greenleaf Christian Church Disciples of Christ, $100

Total to date:

$39,060