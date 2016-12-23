Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 23

Man charged in theft of trailer

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 23, 2016 8:06 AM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man Wednesday for allegedly stealing a trailer, according to a press release.

Sgt. Ryan Sasser responded to a call about the stolen trailer being found at 210 Ebenezer Church Road and located the trailer.

Det. Sgt. Richard Farfour then responded to the scene to aid in the investigation and discovered the trailer was reported stolen out of Chatham County.

Douglas Wayne Howell, 30, of 210 Ebenezer Church Road, is charged with felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods for allegedly stealing the trailer.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Capt. Richard Lewis with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office did not return a phone call requesting comment on the case.