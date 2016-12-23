Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 23

<< "Teen charged" - "Shoppers hit the stores" >>

Property tax listing begins Jan. 3

By Steve Herring

Published in News on December 23, 2016 10:05 AM

The tax-listing period for all property subject to ad valorem tax begins Sunday, Jan. 1, and continues through the end of January.

However, since the Wayne County Tax Department is closed on Sunday and on Monday because of the weekend and New Year's Day holiday, the listing will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3.

All real estate in the county is permanently listed and automatically charged to the owner of record as of Jan. 1, Tax Administrator Alan Lumpkin said.

As such no form has to be listed on real estate, unless it has changed or the owner's address has changed since the previous Jan. 1, he said.

Those changes could include such things as adding a building, some remodeling or even having torn something down.

Anyone who listed personal property in 2016 will be mailed a listing form. People who are expecting a form, but have not yet received one, should contact the tax office at 919-731-1461, Lumpkin said.

Anyone who has purchased something like a mobile home during the previous year must come in this first year to get established, Lumpkin said.

The county will send a listing for each year thereafter.

Anyone living in the county, including those living in the county temporarily, must make a return.

The form should be completed and returned to the Wayne County Tax Department, P.O. Box 227, Goldsboro, N.C., 27533 by Jan. 31.

The forms are also available at the tax office located in the Wayne County Courthouse Annex, 224 E. Walnut St.

Assistance in completing the forms is available at the tax office during normal operating hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The forms may be returned to the tax office in person or mailed in. Forms returned by mail must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service no later than Jan. 31 to avoid the late listing penalty.

An office postal machine postmark does not qualify for proof of meeting the deadline, Lumpkin said.

Items to list every year include mobile homes, boats and motors, jet skis, wave runners, airplanes, assets and supplies of businesses, farm machinery and equipment and rental household personal property.

Unlicensed vehicles, trailers, campers, motorcycles and recreational vehicles must be listed every year as well.