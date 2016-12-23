Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 23

Suspect charged in vehicle break-in

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 23, 2016 8:14 AM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday charged with breaking into a car the day before on U.S. 70 West.

Mark Randall Williams, 48, of 277 U.S. 13 South, is charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts larceny and possession of stolen goods.

The car break-in was reported to the sheriff's office Wednesday. The person told authorities around $925 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle.

Some of the property has been recovered and returned to the owner.

Williams is being held on a $45,000 secured bond.