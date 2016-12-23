Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 23

Teen charged

By From staff reports

Goldsboro police arrested a teenager Thursday accused of breaking into 11 vehicles in the Bayleaf subdivision in October.

Lamonte Touche Anderson, 404 Day Circle, is charged with 10 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts felony larceny, six counts misdemeanor larceny, attempted first degree burglary, three counts possession of stolen goods, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anderson is being held under a $109,500 secured bond. His first appearance in district court is Dec. 27.

On Oct. 13, police responded to several breaking and entering calls of vehicles in the Bayleaf subdivision, where nine people told them someone had broken into 11 unsecured vehicles.

Money, weapons and other items were all stolen from the vehicles.