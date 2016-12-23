Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 23

Victim airlifted after Thursday night wreck

By Ethan Smith

A two-car wreck at the intersection of N.C. 222 and N.C. 581 late Thursday night sent at least two people to the hospital.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrolman Nolan Sanders, a Cadillac was heading west on N.C. 222 and t-boned a Chevrolet Beretta that was going south on N.C. 581.

The wreck took place at about 7:30 p.m.

"The driver of the Cadillac never stopped for the stop sign," Sanders said.

The Chevrolet was launched off the road and landed on its wheels in a ditch off the side of N.C. 222, suffering extensive damage.

The driver of the Chevrolet -- whose identity was not available by press time -- was airlifted from the scene by a helicopter that landed in the middle of the intersection of the two highways.

Sanders said on the scene Thursday night he did not know which hospital the driver was being flown to.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital by Wayne County EMS, Sanders said.

Sanders said the Cadillac's speed at the time of the wreck remains under investigation.

The Cadillac was also thrown off the road due to the impact, crashing through the fence of the Tri-County Kartway.

Margaret Seaberry called the wreck into 911 and remained on the scene while authorities secured the area and took the drivers to the hospital.

Seaberry, who lives nearby on Aycock Dairy Farm Road, said the intersection is notorious for wrecks, and she believes it is due to the lack of lights on the highway.

"We need lights out here because there are too many wrecks happening out here because it's so dark at this intersection," Seaberry said.

Seaberry said she called the wreck into 911 twice -- once when she came across it, and again when she heard one of the drivers screaming for help inside the car.

"They need to do something about this intersection," Seaberry said.

The conditions of the people involved in the wreck, as well as their identities, were not available by press time.

Traffic was blocked in all directions for nearly an hour.

Trooper Justin Gorman did not return a phone call placed this morning requesting more information on the wreck.