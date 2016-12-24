Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 24

<< "Property tax deadline Jan. 5" -

SJAFB Security Forces commander reassigned amid Soler investigation

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 24, 2016 9:41 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo This photo taken from the Defense Video Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) shows then-Capt. Gilbert Wyche receiving the Sijan Award in 2012. The award was created in 1981 to recognize individuals who demonstrate the highest qualities of leadership both in and out of uniform, according to DVIDS.

In the midst of an investigation into the Dec. 10 wreck that killed 17-year-old Johny Robert Watson, Chief Master Sgt. Hector Soler's commanding officer, Maj. Gilbert Wyche, has been reassigned from the 4th Security Forces Squadron to the 4th Mission Support Group, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base officials confirmed this week.

Soler, 47, of Goldsboro, is accused of driving drunk and crashing into the back of Watson's Jeep on South George Street near Carver Boulevard at 70 mph around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Watson died Dec. 15 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Soler is charged with felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed.

"Due to the proximity of Maj. Gilbert Wyche, 4th Security Forces Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Soler's positions, Maj. Wyche has been temporarily reassigned outside of the 4th Security Forces Squadron and into the 4th Mission Support Group until a thorough review of all the information connected to the incident is complete," a statement released by SJAFB public affairs said. "Pending review of the evidence found in this investigation, a determination of his duty position will be made."

Public affairs did not answer follow-up questions sent via email about the statement by press time.

The public affairs office also said 4th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Christopher Sage declined to make himself available for an interview on Soler's charges, Wyche's reassignment and the crash and subsequent death of Watson.

According to recently filed court records, Soler admitted to the officer at the scene of the wreck that night that he had "several drinks at (a) party" before getting behind the wheel of his car.

Police have not yet said where that party was, or if the statement Soler provided to the officer on scene was true. Where Soler was going the night of the wreck has also yet to be released.

A breathalyzer test given to Soler at the Wayne County Jail more than two hours after the wreck shows his blood alcohol content registering as .16 at 1:43 a.m. and 1:47 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Court records said that Watson suffered "severe facial lacerations, fractured skull, brain swelling, (and) severe bleeding about the brain" as a result of the crash.

Watson's girlfriend -- 18-year-old Madison Grey Mooring -- was in the car with him at the time of the wreck. She was unharmed.

According to public affairs, Soler continues to report to work and retains his rank as chief master sergeant, but has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Public affairs has not yet released information on who the new commanding officer and manager for security forces on base are in light of Soler and Wyche's reassignments.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Goldsboro Police Department officer M.M. Habermas at 919-580-4272.