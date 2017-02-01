Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 1

Host families needed for high school exchange students

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 1, 2017 10:07 AM

Host families are needed for exchange students arriving in August. Would your family be willing to volunteer and host a foreign exchange high school student to attend Southern Wayne High School next August? Do you have an extra bedroom or one that two teens could share? We are looking for supportive families to host great students from countries like Bolivia, Brazil, Belgium, Thailand, China, Spain, Poland, Argentina and more. For more details, please visit www.nacelopendoor.org and feel free to contact Joy Goreman at 919-830-9194 for more details. Hosting is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about a different culture!