House shot into twice in one month, no injuries or suspects

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 1, 2017 10:07 AM

Police are investigating a shooting at 408 S. Leslie St. that took place Sunday night.

The incident marks the second time the house has been shot into this month.

Multiple shots were fired into the home Sunday, but nobody was injured, according to a Goldsboro police report.

Cassandra Lennette Raiford, 45, reported to police around 8:15 p.m. that someone had fired a gun into her house while she was inside.

Several walls and a window were damaged by the gunfire, causing an estimated $250 worth of damage, the report said.

In an earlier incident, a single shot was fired into Raiford's home on Jan. 17, around 11:55 p.m. No one was injured then, either.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said police do not have any information indicating whether or not the two shootings are connected.

"It certainly is unusual," Carmon said. "I'm sure there's a reason, but we don't know it yet."

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in that incident and found three people, including Raiford, were inside the house at the time of the shooting on Jan. 17, according to reports.

In that incident earlier this month, a single shot penetrated the front screen door and front wooden door of the residence. Nobody was injured during that incident, either, and the incident report on the shooting said an estimated $275 worth of damage was caused to the home.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.