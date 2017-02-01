Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 1

Stormwater Stakeholder Committee meets this week

By Rochelle Moore

The first meeting of the Stormwater Stakeholder Committee is planned this week as members gear up to consider whether a new stormwater fee is needed in Goldsboro.

The committee will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, 308 N. William St.

The meeting will include a brief overview of the city's stormwater system and members will be asked to commit to the group and its goals, said Rick Fletcher, interim public works director for the city of Goldsboro.

"It's just kind of a kickoff meeting," Fletcher said. "The primary goal of that meeting is to have them commit to the committee and to determine a schedule."

So far, 14 people have applied to serve on the committee, including half which represent local businesses and others representing Wayne County and Wayne Community College, Fletcher said.

More members could be added Thursday, if interest is shown, with the capacity to have anywhere from 15 to 20 people on the committee, he said.

"We'd like to have as many people as we can from each (city council) district and members from businesses and nonprofits," Fletcher said. "That's everyone who will be affected by a stormwater utility.

"It's important for them to realize this is going to have an impact on the city for years to come."

The committee will meet regularly and explore whether increased services are needed, and if so, determine if a stormwater utility fee should be implemented. Part of the committee's role is to determine the fee amount and recommend a decision to the Goldsboro City Council.

City staff have already told the council that the city's stormwater program lags behind in efforts to clear ditches, unclog pipes and alleviate flooding.

The city is also unlike other municipalities that have collected stormwater fees from residents, businesses and property owners for years.

The city's stormwater program is currently funded through the city's general fund. City officials estimate that a new stormwater fee could be anywhere between $2 to $5 per month.

"The funding level we have now, we're just maintaining," Fletcher said.

The goal is for the committee to make a decision prior to the city council's review of next year's fiscal budget, which goes into effect on July 1, Fletcher said.

"We're trying to have them decide before the next fiscal budget," he said.

The Stormwater Stakeholder Committee is a temporary group that was created by city staff and is not one of the city council's member-appointed committees or boards, said Scott Stevens, city manager.