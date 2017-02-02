Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 2

City seeks votes for design of center

By Rochelle Moore

By Rochelle Moore

The city of Goldsboro Parks and Recreation Department is soliciting votes from the public on their top pick for the design of a future Herman Park Recreation Center on Ash Street.

The top two designs are available for viewing on the city's website at www.goldsboronc.gov, and on the Goldsboro Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Votes will be accepted through Monday, prior to an expected Goldsboro City Council decision.

The plans were selected from an original pool of six designs, developed by HH Architecture, and reviewed during a public open house in August.

The two designs include mostly the same features inside a 62,000-square-foot building where a double gym, elevated walking track, fitness rooms, locker rooms, flexible rental and program rooms, a large lobby and a third gym will be housed. The third gym will have flooring designed for special populations, including seniors, Special Olympics and karate.

Plan A has a more modern design and includes a larger lobby and non-traditional shaped walking track. The building would be angled and extend into the current parking lot. Plan B is designed in a traditional format, with a straight building and an oval track.

City leaders have yet to decide on how to pay for a new center, estimated to cost at least $10 million. The center would more than triple the space of the current Herman Park Center, which offers 18,500 square feet.