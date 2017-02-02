Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 2

<< "City seeks votes for design of center" - "Home gutted by fire" >>

Hinson to be featured on television show

By Steve Herring

Published in News on February 2, 2017 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Mackenzie Hinson, left, of Mount Olive is interviewed by Harry Connick Jr. earlier this week about her Make A Difference Food Pantry. The episode was to have aired today at 2 p.m. on channel CW22. Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Mackenzie Hinson of Mount Olive stands in front of the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City earlier this week.

Mackenzie Hinson of Mount Olive was to have been the featured guest this afternoon on The Harry Show featuring Harry Connick Jr.

It was to have aired at 2 p.m. on CW22.

Mackenzie, 12, after volunteering at several food banks, decided at age 10 to open her own Make A Difference Food Pantry to better serve her local community.

While on the show, that was filmed Tuesday in New York City, Food Lion presented her with a $13,000 check for her food bank.

"Then he made a phone call to his friends at General Mills Foods and they are giving her $13,000 worth of food, and it is going to be delivered straight to the pantry," said Mackenzie's mother, Paige.

Mackenzie said she hopes her appearance creates a "Make A Difference Movement" across the country at a time that kindness and teamwork needs to be front and center.

"It only take time and heart to Make a Difference and everyone has both," she said. "I cannot possibly thank Food Lion and General Mills enough for making sure I can meet the need.

"Their gifts were over the top, but I most appreciate them and The Harry Show for believing in me and my efforts to stop hunger. I was honored to be the show's feature leading lady."

Mrs. Hinson said they are not sure how the show's producers learned about Mackenzie and her food pantry mission.

"The producer called her and left her a message that they were doing a feature on leading ladies, and they wanted to feature her," Mrs. Hinson said. "They wanted to talk to her. They flew us up Monday and we came home yesterday (Tuesday)."

But prior to that a film crew visited Mackenzie's Make A Difference Food Pantry this past Sunday to get footage of the food bank.

The crew filmed Mackenzie picking up food at Food Lion and sorting it.

"They did a documentary that will also be shown on Friday," Mrs. Hinson said. "She knew she was going to be on the show, but she didn't know that she was the feature for the show until she got there."

"I was very surprised and in awe to get a call from the producers of The Harry Show and that they were interested in me and my pantry," Mackenzie said. "It was awesome to have them come visit and shoot at the pantry (this past) Sunday, and they were able to meet my family and several of my volunteers."

Appearing on the show was incredible, she said.

"I had my own driver, dressing room and make-up artist," Mackenzie said. "I felt like a celebrity. I was nervous about meeting Harry and sharing my mission, but everyone was so nice and welcoming, and Mr. Harry was a big kid.

"Emily's Boutique, Ms. Emily, one of my board members, made sure I was dressed for the occasion. I was honored and blessed and overwhelmed that they took an interest in my mission 'Stopping Hunger One Meal; One Family At A Time.'"