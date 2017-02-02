Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 2

Home gutted by fire

By Ethan Smith

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Fire crews respond to a home fire at 1357 Parkstown Road in LaGrange this morning. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Crews from El-Roy, Saulston, and Jason Fire departments respond to a house fire at 1357 Parkstown Road in LaGrange this morning.

A fire on Parkstown Road this morning gutted a home and blocked traffic both ways for more than an hour.

Several fire departments responded to a structure fire call around 7:35 a.m. and arrived at 1357 Parkstown Road to find at least 50 percent of a residence consumed by a fire.

New Hope Fire Department Chief Alvin Laws said firefighters began a defensive attack and began spraying down the exterior of the house until they could make entry and begin extinguishing flames on the inside of the home.

Laws said it took fire crews around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Most of the home was gutted by the blaze and the front exterior wall was burned through near the front left corner.

Laws said there were occupants inside the home, but they were all out of the house by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

Eastbound traffic on Parkstown Road was blocked off at LaGrange Road and rerouted.

In addition to New Hope Fire Department, El-Roy Volunteer Fire Department, Jason Volunteer Fire Department and Saulston Volunteer Fire Department also responded to help extinguish the fire.

Wayne County EMS and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office also responded.

