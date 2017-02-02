Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 2

Sheriff's Office conducts drug sweep at high school

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 2, 2017 12:29 PM

News-Argus/SETH COMBS Wayne County sheriff's deputies perform a random drug raid at Charles B Aycock High School Thursday morning. The raid uncovered a small amount of marijuana and also drug paraphernalia. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Charles B. Aycock High School on temporary lock down this morning as sheriff's deputies perform a random drug raid.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office conducted a random search at Charles B. Aycock High School this morning to look for drugs and contraband.

Maj. Tom Effler with the sheriff's office said authorities recovered a small amount of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia during the search, but that the investigation continues and charges remain pending.

Effler said no charges were immediately filed because the sheriff's office was investigating to figure out to whom the contraband belonged to in order to put the charge on the correct person.

Charles B. Aycock was the only school raided today, and was put on lockdown while authorities searched the school.

The search began around 9 a.m., Effler said.

Effler said the Wayne County Drug Squad, Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team, the N.C. Dept. of Corrections and deputies aided in the search.

Both lockers and classrooms were searched during the lockdown.

"When we search a classroom, we will take the students out and put them in a different classroom and then take the dogs in and let them search," Effler said.

Effler said school officials were notified ahead of time that the sheriff's office would be searching the school.

Today's random search of C.B. Aycock is the third time the sheriff's office has conducted such an operation on a school in Wayne County this school year.