Wanted man fights cops while broken down on the side of the road

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 2, 2017 12:18 PM

Full Size Full Size Fonseca

A man is facing a litany of charges after allegedly fighting sheriff's deputies when they tried to serve warrants on him while his car was broken down on the side of the highway Wednesday.

According to an incident report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputy Albert Wood and Sgt. Brian Tart were attempting to serve warrants on Isidro Diaz Fonseca around 10:30 a.m.

Maj. Tom Effler with the sheriff's office said the deputies received an anonymous tip that Fonseca was stuck on the side of the road and went there to serve the warrants.

Fonseca was broken down on the side of U.S. 70 East near the Lenoir and Wayne County line several hundred feet from Down East Furniture.

When the deputies approached Fonseca, he became combative, trying to shove Tart out of the way, the report said.

Deputies then fought with Fonseca for 20 minutes, bringing him to the ground before getting him handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol car. There were no reported injuries.

Fonseca, 27, of 114 Willard Lane, Dudley, is charged with three counts of resisting a public officer and three counts of assault on a government official.

Deputies also served warrants and order for his arrest for the following charges: order for arrest felony possession of methamphetamine; order for arrest possession of drug paraphernalia; order for arrest no operators license; order for arrest fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag; warrant for arrest felony breaking and entering; warrant for arrest felony larceny after breaking and entering and warrant for arrest felony possession of stolen goods/property.

He was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $71,000 secured bond.