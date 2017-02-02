Working house fire in the county
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on February 2, 2017 8:10 AM
Update -- Firefighters at the scene now say the fire at 1351 Parkstown Road is out.
New Hope, El-Roy and Saulston volunteer fire departments are working to put out a residential structure fire at 1351 Parkstown Road.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, but initial reports are that 50 percent of the home is involved.
Fire at 1357 Parkstown Road. New Hope, El-Roy, Saulston FD responding. Cause unknown. pic.twitter.com/JxfAgaC37E-- News-Argus Cops (@NewsArgusCops) February 2, 2017