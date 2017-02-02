Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 2

<< "Vacant house fire sends one alleged squatter to burn unit" - "City seeks votes for design of center" >>

Working house fire in the county

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 2, 2017 8:10 AM

Update -- Firefighters at the scene now say the fire at 1351 Parkstown Road is out.



New Hope, El-Roy and Saulston volunteer fire departments are working to put out a residential structure fire at 1351 Parkstown Road.







There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, but initial reports are that 50 percent of the home is involved.









