City asks residents for input on needs

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on February 3, 2017 9:57 AM

City of Goldsboro administrative staff is gearing up for the city council's annual retreat by asking residents their views on the needs, problems and goals for the city.

Residents can complete an online survey and provide input, through Feb. 8, on ideas that could become part of the city's strategic plan that will set the direction for the future and guide decisions made by the Goldsboro City Council.

The survey is available on the city website at www.goldsboronc.gov.

"It's just trying to get general information to take to the council during the retreat," said Scott Stevens, city manager.

City department directors and 80 employees are also completing surveys, which will be considered along with the council's input during the Feb. 15 and 16 annual retreat in City Hall.

The two-day retreat is expected to result in the development of an updated city vision and mission statement, as well as the foundation of the strategic plan, Stevens said.

The plan will include the council's overall goals and other related items. The document could be updated in future years and serve as a guide for city leaders.

"I think it will evolve as the council wants it to," Stevens said.

Getting input from staff, council and the community will show if city leaders are in touch with the community's needs and goals, Stevens said.

"I really think, for the most part, we're going to get similar things from the city staff, council and the community," Stevens said.

The online survey was added to the city's website Thursday afternoon. Residents can take the survey until 5 p.m. on Feb. 8.