Kitchen fire sends one person to the hospital

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 3, 2017 8:39 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Goldsboro firefighters work to knock down a kitchen fire inside a home on Laurel Street, Friday morning. One person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital. The fire started in the kitchen due to unattended cooking

An early morning kitchen fire in the city Friday sent one person to the hospital and severely damaged a home.

The Goldsboro Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at 1404 Laurel St. around 7:20 a.m. The fire was knocked down and nearly out by 7:30 a.m.

Assistant Chief Eric Lancaster said at the scene that firefighters believe the cause of the kitchen fire to be unattended cooking on the kitchen stove.

The kitchen was burned and the house sustained heat damage, Lancaster said.

The blinds in the front windows of the home were partially melted from the heat of the flames.

Lancaster said a family of three was inside the home when the fire started.

One of the occupants was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The family was displaced by the fire due to the extent of the damage.

Wayne County EMS and the Goldsboro Police Department also responded to the scene.