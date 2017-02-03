Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 3

Mount Olive chamber, Jaycees honor contributions

By Steve Herring

MOUNT OLIVE -- The Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees Thursday night paid tribute to several area residents and organizations for their leadership and contributions to the community.

The awards were presented during the Chamber's and Jaycees' 11th annual joint banquet and awards ceremony held at Raper Hall on the University of Mount Olive camps.

Dr. Robert Shackelford, who has practiced medicine for more than 50 years in Mount Olive, was presented the town's Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award.

It is not an annual award, Mayor Ray McDonald Sr. said.

"We give it whenever we find someone we feel like rises to the level that deserves to be recognized for their achievements of a lifetime in Mount Olive," he said.

McDonald said there probably wasn't anyone in the room who didn't know Shackelford as someone who has given his entire life to the community and surrounding areas.

Shackelford and Dr. Hervey Kornegay Sr. founded Mount Olive Family Medicine Center -- one of the premiere practices anywhere, he said.

The Mount Olive Police Department received the Chamber's first Moses E. King Contributions to the Community Award.

The Ruff Huggins Lifetime Community Service Award was presented to Lynn Williams, public relation director at Mt. Olive Pickle Co. The award was created nearly eight years ago in honor of former Mount Olive Mayor Ruff Huggins.

The award is so prestigious that there were some years in which it was not awarded because of the lack of deserving candidates.

Mrs. Williams is active in the Chamber, spearheading a fundraiser that raised $350,000 for the new Steele Memorial Library and is co-chairman of the N.C. Pickle Festival.

Lisa Hooks received the Chamber's Lillian B. Langley Award, named after a former chairman of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce. Mrs. hook is Mount Olive Family Medicine Center director. The award is given to a Chamber board member for outstanding service in the community, exceptional work on the board and being an advocate for the community, Chamber officials said.

A new award, Spirit of the Chamber Award, was presented to Brewer Insurance.

Hope McPherson Fields received the Jaycees' Distinguished Service Award, the Jaycees' top award given for community service.

Recipients must be between the ages 21 to 40.

Mrs. Fields is the director of alumni affairs at the University of Mount Olive and incoming chairman of the Chamber.

Chamber President Julie Beck, nominator, said she first met Mrs. Fields as a student at Mount Olive College where she was a dedicated student in and out of the classroom.

As director of Alumni Affairs, Mrs. Fields has created many new events for alumni, keeping the connection with alumni and building networking opportunities, Ms. Beck said in her nomination.

"In addition, Hope has been active in the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce," Ms. Beck wrote. "First, she assisted with the North Carolina Pickle Festival and Mount Olive Christmas Parade. Then, she decided to join the Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Hope has moved through the ranks, and next year she will be chairman of our organization. I am duly impressed with Hope's leadership in the Chamber. She encourages us to try to ideas, focus on social media marketing and be innovative in the programs we offer to our Chamber members.

"Hope always has a friendly smile for everyone. She is a hard worker and never hesitates to help others, She is committed to making a difference no matters whether at UMO, through UMO alumni, at her church or in the Mount Olive community."

Along with the DSA, the Jaycees presented the following awards:

* Outstanding Educator Award, Ryan Fields of Mount Olive, who teaches civics and world history at Spring Creek High School. The award recognizes an exceptional educator who works in the area. The person must be a teacher in grades kindergarten through 12th grade in Wayne or Duplin counties to be eligible for the award.

* Outstanding Public Servant Award, Sgt. Wes Alldridge of the Mount Olive Police Department. The award is given to a person who works in fire and/or rescue, police officer or in the sector of public safety.

* Outstanding Senior Citizen Award, Mount Olive Town Commissioner Joe Scott. The award is open to someone 60 years old or older who contributes time and service to the community.

* Outstanding Youth Award, Cassidy Mason, a student at Southern Wayne High School at Dudley. The award is given to a high school senior with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

* Boss of the Year Award, Lisa Hook, Mount Olive Family Medicine Center director. The award is given to someone's employer who has given meritorious service to the community and to those in which they lead.