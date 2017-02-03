Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 3

Sex offenders charged in separate cases

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 3, 2017 6:25 AM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested two sex offenders for separate offenses after one used Facebook and the other failed to report to the sheriff's office for a mandatory in-person appearance.

Travories Donnell Collier, 33, of 1365-B Parkstown Road, LaGrange, is charged with felony fail to register sex offender.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation mailed Coller a mandatory in-person appearance letter, which requires that he report to the county sheriff's office and return the letter within three business days.

Warrants were secured on Collier and he was arrested. He was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Daryl Linwood Locklear, 35, of 270 Mobile Circle, Dudley, was charged with using a social media website as a sex offender and parole violation.

The sheriff's office discovered Locklear was using Facebook and secured warrants, then arrested him.

He was given a $2,000 secured bond for using Facebook and no bond for his parole violation.