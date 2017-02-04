Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 4

City bus system to extend hours

By Staff Reports

The Goldsboro-Wayne Transporation Authority will be extending service by two hours on the Purple, Blue and Green routes beginning Monday, Feb. 6, and running through Saturday, May 6.

Visit the website ridegwta.com and click on the maps section for more route details.

The last buses for the selected routes will leave the transfer center at 7:30 p.m. and return at 8:30 p.m.

The GWTA board of directors, in conjunction with the Goldsboro City Council, approved the three-month pilot program in December. GWTA staff will evaluate ridership during the pilot program to determine if the extended hours will be useful to passengers, said Director Fred Fontana.

"If the trial extended service hours are successful then GWTA will recommend continuing the program," Fontana said. "We're listening to our riders and taking steps to make riding GWTA more convenient for their lives."