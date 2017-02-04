Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 4

Fire consumes house thought to be vacant

By Ethan Smith

Firefighters work to control a fire at 6262 Hickory Crossroads Road Saturday night. Pikeville, Nahunta, Little River, Princeton and Kenley fire departments responded to a call that came out at 6:11 p.m. of a fully involved house fire.

A house burned to the ground Saturday night on Hickory Crossroads Road.

Around half a dozen fire departments responded to the structure fire call at 6:11 p.m. at 6262 Hickory Crossroads Road, said Princeton Fire Department Chief Ken Starling.

"I could see the smoke from Princeton," Starling said. "It was fully involved and almost completely destroyed when I pulled up on it."

Starling said firefighters believe the house to be vacant, as there is no power running to the house and neighbors told him it was abandoned.

There were also no vehicles parked near the house, Starling added.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, as the home was still too hot to enter almost an hour after firefighters were dispatched to the location.

In addition to Princeton Fire Department, Nahunta, Kenly, Little River and Pikeville fire departments responded.

Heavy smoke continued to roll up out of the house as its remnants smoldered while firefighters drenched it in water after 7 p.m.