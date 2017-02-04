Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 4

<< "Boutique supports African orphans" - "Coming Sunday: A'Tiya Maddox's murder remains unsolved" >>

Pharmacy delivery driver robbed

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 4, 2017 7:07 PM

Someone robbed a Wayne Pharmacy delivery driver Friday afternoon while he was in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive, according to a police report.

The report said Charles Miller Vanhoy was at the trunk of his vehicle preparing his next delivery around 3:10 p.m. when an unknown person put an unknown object to the back of his head and demanded that he "give it up."

Vanhoy told police the person took his money and a First Citizens bank bag that belonged to the pharmacy.

Vanhoy also told police there were three people present at the time of the robbery, but only one actually committed the robbery.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.