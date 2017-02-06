Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 6

<< "Wanted: Sheriff's office looking for three men wanted on separate charges" - "Parks and rec programs for seniors" >>

Documentary film to be shown at St. Mark Church

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 6, 2017 9:57 AM

The Wayne County Community Collaboration will present a viewing of the film "Democracy for Sale" on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at St. Mark Church of Christ at 700 W. Ash St.

Zach Galifianakis, the comic star of "The Hangover" movies, travels back to his home state to investigate how North Carolina has become a bellwether for how the money of a few has come to dominate democracy. The event is sponsored by the Wayne County Community Collaboration and Working Films.

Panelist and interested participants will be available for interviews following the event.

For more information, call Bobby Jones at 919-394-0727 or Mindy Robinson at 919-584-0167.