Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 6

<< "Commissioners expected to approve plans Tuesday for new 911 call center" - "Man charged after alleged stabbing" >>

Mount Olive commissioner announces bid for mayor

By Steve Herring

Published in News on February 6, 2017 2:37 PM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo

MOUNT OLIVE -- District 4 town Commissioner Joe Scott has announced he will run for mayor in the November municipal election. Filing does not begin until July.

"Encouraged by my wife, I feel that this is the right time to continue in the many programs and projects that the mayor and I are involved in," Scott said. "To see them through and keep Mount Olive on a course of growth and prosperity. The mayor (Ray McDonald Sr.) announced at his 80th birthday that he would not seek another term.

"Instead he announced that he would support me in that office. Serving a mayor pro-tem has given me the opportunities to continue the course of our town. With over six years as a commissioner and many more years working with the town on many different projects, I am well aware of the duties and responsibly of that office."

The office is a two-year term. All five members of the town board are also up for re-election in November.

Scott is a Mount Olive native and worked and lived in Mount Olive for most of his life.

"I have lived in other parts of the world and traveled extensively, but Mount Olive kept calling me home," he said. "My parents had businesses here and my wife and I too. We raised our three sons here and it was the best thing for them.

"We love Mount Olive and its people. Knowing many people, all are a part of my family. I hope the people of Mount Olive will remember me in November as I will be running as your mayor."

Scott is the son of the late Tip and Velma Scott, and is married to Rebecca Potter Scott. They have three sons and six grandchildren.

Scott retired with six years from Acme United Corporation as a purchasing and logistics manager for its health care division. He was the manager for Grain Systems Inc. (GSI) North Carolina division for 10 years and was in sales and part owner in Scott and Jones Inc. for 20 years.

He has served on several boards, including school advisory boards for B.F. Grady and Southern Wayne High School. He served two terms as president of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce. He has been president of the Southern Wayne Boosters Club and the Mount Olive Exchange Club.

He has been a Scoutmaster and has a Wood Badge in Boy Scouts.

He and his family attend The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where is a former bishop, Young Men's president and elder. He is currently serving in several capacities.

Scott serves on the board of the Wayne County Development Alliance for Mount Olive and Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce board.

He is adviser to Parks and Recreation, where he works with the Friends of the Parks.