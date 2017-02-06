Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 6

<< "Documentary film to be shown at St. Mark Church" - "Virtual collection expands to children at Wayne Library" >>

Parks and rec programs for seniors

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 6, 2017 9:57 AM

These programs sponsored by the city of Goldsboro Parks and Recreation Department are open to people age 50 years and above:

50+ Pajama party

Ladies 50 and above

Thursday, Feb.23, 6 p.m.

The Senior House at Herman Park Center

Enjoy food, fun and fellowship all night long with games, PJ fashion show, karaoke, dancing and much more. No charge but please bring a snack to share

Call Stasia at 919-739-7486 to register by Feb. 17 or for more information

Water aerobics

Anyone 50 years and above

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

Family Y (Warm Therapeutic pool)

$2.00 per class for non -Y members, no charge for Y members

No swimming required

Call 919-739-7486 for more information

Exciting new mixed media class

Anyone 50 years and above, beginners welcome for fun 3-D work!

Tuesdays 10 a.m. at the Senior House at Herman Park Center

$40 per month. Small class sizes

Call 919-739-7486 for information

Taking the Fear Out of Computing

Individualized instruction. Learn what you want to learn. No computer skills necessary

Anyone 50 years and above

Mondays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Senior House at Herman Park Center

$10 per month

Call 919-739-7486 for information

50+ Canasta and/or "Hand and Foot"

Anyone 50 years and above

Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Fridays at1 p.m .at the Senior House at Herman Park Center. No Charge. Call 919-739-7486 for information.

Neuse River Wood Carvers.

Anyone 50 years and above.

All skill levels welcome.

Mondays at 3:45 p.m. at the Senior House at Herman Park Center

Call 919-739-7486 for information