Parks and rec programs for seniors
By From staff reports
Published in News on February 6, 2017 9:57 AM
These programs sponsored by the city of Goldsboro Parks and Recreation Department are open to people age 50 years and above:
50+ Pajama party
Ladies 50 and above
Thursday, Feb.23, 6 p.m.
The Senior House at Herman Park Center
Enjoy food, fun and fellowship all night long with games, PJ fashion show, karaoke, dancing and much more. No charge but please bring a snack to share
Call Stasia at 919-739-7486 to register by Feb. 17 or for more information
Water aerobics
Anyone 50 years and above
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.
Family Y (Warm Therapeutic pool)
$2.00 per class for non -Y members, no charge for Y members
No swimming required
Call 919-739-7486 for more information
Exciting new mixed media class
Anyone 50 years and above, beginners welcome for fun 3-D work!
Tuesdays 10 a.m. at the Senior House at Herman Park Center
$40 per month. Small class sizes
Call 919-739-7486 for information
Taking the Fear Out of Computing
Individualized instruction. Learn what you want to learn. No computer skills necessary
Anyone 50 years and above
Mondays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Senior House at Herman Park Center
$10 per month
Call 919-739-7486 for information
50+ Canasta and/or "Hand and Foot"
Anyone 50 years and above
Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Fridays at1 p.m .at the Senior House at Herman Park Center. No Charge. Call 919-739-7486 for information.
Neuse River Wood Carvers.
Anyone 50 years and above.
All skill levels welcome.
Mondays at 3:45 p.m. at the Senior House at Herman Park Center
Call 919-739-7486 for information