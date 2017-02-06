Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 6

Police: 33 rounds fired at house Sunday night

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 6, 2017 8:19 AM

Nearly three dozen bullets were fired at a house at 408 S. Leslie St. Sunday, according to a Goldsboro police report.

No injuries were reported, but this is the third time the house has been shot into since Jan. 17, according to police reports.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said police do not know if the three shootings are connected.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of 33 rounds being fired in the area of 408 S. Leslie St. around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The report said the house was struck multiple times with gunfire, and four vehicles parked in the yard were also struck by bullets.

Carmon said he believes police recovered all 33 rounds that were fired from the scene, but there are no suspects in the shooting.

He said Sunday night's shooting is not being investigated as a gang-related incident.

While Carmon said he could not confirm definitively if the residents of the house are being targeted, he said it is unusual.

"I can't say, but looking at it on face value, what are the odds that somebody's house is going to get shot into three times in a month," Carmon said.

The first report of the house being shot into this year came on Jan. 17, when police reports indicate a single shot was fired into the home around 11:55 p.m. Nobody was injured in that incident.

The second report of the house being shot into came Jan. 29, when multiple shots were fired into the home around 8:15 p.m. and nobody was injured then, either.

There are no suspects in those shootings, either.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.