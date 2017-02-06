Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 6

<< "Police: 33 rounds fired at house Sunday night" -

Wanted: Sheriff's office looking for three men wanted on separate charges

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 6, 2017 8:52 AM

Bizzell Lee Garner

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding three wanted men, each with various outstanding warrants or orders for their arrest.

Deromie Lee Bizzell, 26, is wanted for two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, sell cocaine, deliver cocaine and reckless driving to endanger.

Also wanted by the sheriff's office is 28-year-old Antron Dewan Lee.

Lee is wanted for first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods/property, child support and probation violations.

Lastly, Kelly Sharone Garner, 30, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Garner is believed to have shot 32-year-old Omar Vann in the shoulder during an armed robbery at 198 Hack Drive, in Dudley.

According to an incident report, Vann said at the time that he and a friend had gone to the residence on Hack Drive to look at a truck for sale. The two left after seeing the truck, and then returned a while later.

After returning, Vann went to the door of the residence, where Garner met him at the door with a handgun and demanded money, according to the report. When Vann stepped back to leave, Garner allegedly shot him in the right shoulder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three men is asked to call the sheriff's office at 919-731-1481, or call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

Information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.Enter story here...