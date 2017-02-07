Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 7

8-year-old boy shoots himself in foot

By Brandon Davis

MOUNT OLIVE -- A young boy accidentally shot himself in the ankle after he found his mother's boyfriend's handgun Thursday, according to the Mount Olive Police Department.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital by his mother, Takeata Ashford, 31, of 117 McDonald Drive in Mount Olive last Thursday night after the incident.

Police Chief Tommy Brown said Ashford told officers the incident happened in Pleasant Acres Mobile Home Park, which is outside of the city limits, causing the sheriff's office to investigate.

Brown said the mother eventually told officers she lived in Mount Olive, and he said his officers then investigated the accidental shooting.

Officers arrested Ashford's boyfriend, Jaron Langston, 27, of McDonald Drive, Brown said. He was charged with failure to secure a firearm from a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Langston is currently under a $20,500 bond.

Brown said the young boy had surgery last Friday, and he said the bullet was removed from his ankle.

"He's expected to make a full recovery from what I understand," Brown said.