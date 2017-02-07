Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 7

Water tower undergoes minor repairs for rust spots

By News-Argus Staff

February 7, 2017

A rusted pinnacle topping the city's water tank on Center Street was removed by T.A. Loving Co. crews Monday.

The 30-foot-high pinnacle, which was attached to the top of the tank, was taken off by a crane during the half-day job.

"It's just ornamental," said Marty Anderson, Goldsboro chief city engineer. "It doesn't have any structural value."

The T.A. Loving Co. completed the job under a near $50,000 contract with the city. There was no interruption of water service during the job.

Damage to the pinnacle was found during an earlier inspection and delayed the city's original plan to paint the water tank. The pinnacle will be evaluated for any possible repairs before it is added back to the tank. The Center Street water tank, near Holly Street, is one of four in the city that holds one million gallons of water.

The pinnacle replacement is expected to take place around the same time that tank is painted, Anderson said. Water will be drained and the tank taken out of service prior to the painting, which could take place in the spring. Water service will not be interrupted, since the city has three other water tanks that will supply service to all customers, Anderson said.