Alleged marijuana candy maker arrested

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on February 8, 2017 1:06 PM

The Goldsboro Police Department arrested the man accused by Pikeville police of creating THC-infused candies made to look like Sour Patch Kids.

Brandon Jackson Duren, 22, of 508 W. New Hope Road, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Wayne County Magistrate's Office, said Goldsboro police Maj. Anthony Carmon.

Goldsboro police officers were then called to take him into custody.

The arrest came after Pikeville police accused Duren of using a butane torch to extract hash oil from marijuana, which he then used to make the candies. Officers seized hundreds of the candies in a drug arrest in late January, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Duren was originally charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After consulting with the Wayne County District Attorney's Office, Pikeville police added felony warrants to Duren's charges, leading to his eventual arrest.

Duren was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance. He was placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond.