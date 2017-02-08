Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 8

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 8, 2017 6:34 AM

On Feb. 3 at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers of the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Drive in reference to a robbery.

Officers made contact with a delivery driver for Wayne Pharmacy. The employee said that while he was at the trunk of the vehicle preparing for the next delivery, when he felt an unknown object put to the back of his head. The suspect told the employee to "Give it up" and took the employees personal money and a First Citizens bank bag containing money belonging to Wayne Pharmacy.

The victim said the suspect and two other suspects who stood by were all young black men.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigator Zwirblia at 919-580-4242 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Stephanie Brown at 919-734-8177.