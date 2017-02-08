Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 8

Drug charges filed after traffic stop

By From staff reports

Wayne County sheriff's deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop Saturday for possession of cocaine and marijuana, according to a press release.

James Nathaniel Herndon Jr., 22, of 1609 Riverknoll Drive, Raleigh, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Jail.

The release said deputies with the Wayne County Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team stopped a car in the 700 block of West Grantham Street. During the stop, deputies discovered Herndon was in possession of marijuana and cocaine. He was allegedly in possession of seven grams of marijuana and 1.5 grams of cocaine.