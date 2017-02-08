Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 8

Man charged in stabbing

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 8, 2017 10:07 AM

Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman inside a Herman Street residence Saturday night, according to police reports.

Demond Maybanks, 32, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing a woman in her neck after having an argument about rent money, a police report said.

Capt. Leann Rabun said on scene that the woman, identified as Barbara Cross, 55, suffered a small puncture wound just behind her ear.

The police report said that Cross and Maybanks got into an argument inside the house at 810 N. Herman St. over Cross refusing to give Maybanks back his portion of the rent money since he had moved out earlier Saturday.

Cross then sat down on the couch in the living room, and that is when Maybanks allegedly stabbed her.

Cross was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Maybanks is also charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing arrest. He was given a $2,000 secured bond for the charges.