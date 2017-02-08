Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 8

Man stabbed during failed robbery

By Ethan Smith

February 8, 2017

Someone stabbed a man in the elbow Tuesday morning when he refused to give them anything while they were trying to rob him, according to a police report.

Daniel Lamar Young, 23, told police he was walking west on Lemon Street around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when someone in dark clothing tried to rob him.

According to the report, the person told Young to "give me the money," and Young refused to give them anything.

He was then stabbed in the left elbow, the report said.

Wayne County EMS took Young to the hospital for treatment of a small wound to his elbow.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.