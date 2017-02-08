Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 8

Man stabbed in dispute over whether he could be on neighbor's property

By Ethan Smith

A man was cut during a domestic dispute Monday night on North Slocumb Street over whether he was allowed to be on someone else's property, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 408 N. Slocumb St. in reference to someone being stabbed in the back around 9 p.m.

Once on scene, they discovered a man had been cut on his back during a domestic dispute with his neighbor over whether he could be on his neighbor's property, said Capt. Trey Ball.

"One confronted the other, there was an altercation, a knife was produced and the victim was cut in the back," Ball said.

Paramedics treated the victim, identified by police on scene as 52-year-old Eddie Johnson, on the porch of 407 N. Slocumb St.

Johnson was not taken to the hospital.

Ball said he did not know at which address the incident occurred.

No charges were filed by police. Ball said officers advised the victim on how to take out warrants on the person who stabbed him, if he wishes to pursue charges.