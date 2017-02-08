Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 8

School system takes hiring process digital

By Phyllis Moore

Wayne County Public Schools has launched a way to apply online for jobs in the school system.

Gone are the days of having to make time to get to the central office to check out job postings or fill out lengthy applications by hand.

Nor will the pool of prospective employees be limited to those within the county limits.

"We are there now at a click of the mouse for any potential applicants to find us, that we would probably never reach that may be interested in taking the opportunity here in Wayne County," said Dr. Yvette Smith Mason, assistant superintendent for human resources.

Using the platform "People Admin," formerly known as NC School Jobs, provides a streamlined process to search and apply for positions.

"Applicants can now go to our website (waynecountyschools.org) search our new online job board for vacancies and then set up an account in People Admin to complete their application and upload any required documents," she said.

The state and national platform will be beneficial for those living elsewhere, such as military families anticipating a move to Wayne County, allowing them to check out potential openings.

"We will be listing all of our jobs for teachers, custodians, maintenance workers, bus drivers," Mrs. Mason said. "The platform will take us even broader for everyone to find our job opportunities.

"So no one will have to wait to come in the door to find out what we have posted inside of Wayne County or go to our website that's powered only in-house."

After setting up an account, applicants will be able to access it from any device connected to the Internet. They can apply for one or multiple jobs. And the electronic application is stored indefinitely.

"So if you see any job that you'd like to apply for months later, you go back in, pull up your application, you make some tweaks to it and you just apply for that current vacancy," she said.

The new system comes at an appropriate time, as the district enters into hiring season for the upcoming school year.

"We have trained all of the principals, the district administrators as well on this feature so they are able to be at their school desk, at home, on vacation, wherever they may be, if they have a laptop they're able to go in and see the correspondence and the potential applicants right from their computer," she said. "Prior they were coming in and looking through the files of applicants that had come in or by mail, through the human resources system where you could apply online or at DPI (Department of Public Instruction) at some point and funnel through us but it wasn't a sophisticated process where everything is linked together.

"In People Admin from the onset, you can go in and research those applicants and then determine from there who you're going to interview."

Despite its being a computer-generated option, there are some personal touches job seekers may appreciate.

They will receive notice that their application was received and if the position becomes filled.

"What I sincerely love about it is it gives everyone a closure message to let everyone know if the position has been filled, the vacancy is filled, and encouraging (them) to continue to apply with us, " Mrs. Mason said.

The new system is expected to be a valuable recruitment tool in all areas, but particularly in response to teacher shortages.

"I may not be able to recruit in every college area but this is a recruiting tool 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Wayne County Public Schools," she said. "It's going to recruit people where we're not able to drive to certain areas. It's going to help us bring the best and the brightest into Wayne County and that's what I'm really excited about."

The online option also provides an immediacy element.

"I'm just excited because Day One, we know how many people are applying to us," she said. "Just on Day One, we had 18 applicants to apply online.

"If you look at that, it may sound like, OK, just 18 but we hadn't been up but just 24 hours. We're getting calls from Maryland and different places that we're not physically recruiting in these areas."

There is also an option for those lacking computer access, she said.

The district has partnered with N.C. Works, formerly Employment Security Commission, and the Wayne County Public Library, where staff will assist those in the application process.

And while the district is looking at possible openings for the upcoming school year, there are always vacancies throughout the year, in all areas.

"Right now I'd say we do need bus drivers," she said. "We also need math teachers as well as science teachers.

"Instructional assistants, we have a great need for instructional assistants. Our teachers need some support in the classrooms."

Mrs. Mason said her goal is to fill every position, now and in the future.

"We have to think down the line, seven, eight months from now where we want to be in August," she said. "Our principals need the platform to kick into gear and have folks who want to work in their schools. This is our initiative to do that and I'm certainly looking forward to the outcome.

"Last year we had 12 vacancies at the end of the year. I'm looking at the comparison to that and that this may be a vehicle to improve upon that and go forward. I'm hoping we will be there or less next year."