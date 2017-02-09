Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 9

'Let's Feed the Kitty' slated for Feb. 11

By Steve Herring

By Steve Herring

Published in News on February 9, 2017

MOUNT OLIVE -- Tony and Lori Martin are asking for the public's help on Saturday, Feb. 11, to "Let's Feed the Kitty."

The Martins are participating in this year's King and Queen Gala as part of the Kitty Askins Hospice Center's annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Walnut Creek Country Club.

The gala consist of six couples working to raise money for Kitty Askins 3HC by organizing fundraisers, raffles, auctions, and donations letters.

All fundraising will end on Friday, Feb. 17.

This year's goal is $80,000.

The "Let's Feed The Kitty" event will be on the vacant lot on the corner of Westbrook Street and Breazeale Avenue in front of Westbrook Park and beside Uni-Cut Salon and Spa. It will start at 11 a.m.

Six teams will be cooking a variety of food to be sold to the public to raise money for Kitty Askins.

The town's Parks and Recreation Department will be running the Pickle Train at Westbrook Park during part of this event.

The menu will include whole Boston butts prepared to go, chicken wings by the plate of a dozen, leg quarter plates, beef and pork chili, beef and turkey chili, barbecue plates, barbecue sandwiches, desserts by the slice, whole cakes, cheesecakes, and pies.

A drive-through will set up for quick service and a tent for on-site dinning.

The Martins encourage people to call 919-273-1057 ahead of time to reserve or order food in advance, especially the Boston butts or if they want a larger order of plates.

"There will also be a tent set up where we will be selling cakes, cake slices and beverages," Martin said. "Some of our other events include a raffle that will consist of a drawing for two separate gift baskets worth over $2,500 and for 25 UMO (University of Mount Olive) jerseys.

"We can't thank Joanne Morgan with UMO, all the good people at UMO and the business community in the Mount Olive area for helping us put these awesome gift baskets together. The gift baskets will be at most UMO events, the UMO cafeteria and all of our Kitty Askins events."

Tickets are $1 each.

"Right now, we have six cook sites reserved and would love to have a couple more groups to volunteer to work with us in raising money for such a great cause," Martin said. "We also welcome anyone, any civic group, or church family who would like to join us in making the Let's Feed The Kitty fundraiser a success.

"We want to thank Scott King with Piggly Wiggly of Mount Olive, Haley Jones with R.D. Jones Packing Co. of Faison, Roberts Electric Inc. of Faison, Pepsi Co. of Goldsboro and Funky Fresh Food Truck and Catering of Goldsboro. We have a good group of volunteers who are joining up with us to make this a great day for Kitty Askins 3 HC and the people in and around the town of Mount Olive."