Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 9

<< "'Let's Feed the Kitty' slated for Feb. 11" - "Update on boy who accidentally shot himself" >>

Second Act Communities present design for large-scale project in downtown Goldsboro

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on February 9, 2017 9:57 AM

Nearly 60 people were able to get a first look of design possibilities for a mixed residential and commercial property that could become one of the largest-scale projects in downtown Goldsboro in decades.

Second Act Communities, a Virginia-based nonprofit, is pursuing development of a four-story building, with the potential of luring the Goldsboro Family YMCA into the first floor.

The near 3-acre building would wrap around Center, Spruce and James streets and house between 100 and 140 apartments, said Patricia Natke, an architect with the Chicago-based UrbanWorks firm.

The possibility of housing a satellite location of the local YMCA generated excitement during a Tuesday afternoon public design-input meeting at City Hall.

"When I heard you mention that the YMCA is coming, I'm extremely excited about that idea," said Kathy Cornelison, owner of Carolina Pine Country Store on Center Street. "With a master's (degree) in business, I can see massive potential in having a satellite come down here."

Even though Second Act Communities is in preliminary talks with YMCA leaders, Goldsboro's downtown development director Julie Metz said a YMCA satellite location would be a great asset to the building, area neighborhoods and downtown.

"We've not signed a contract yet but feel that's a really good fit," said Addie Wright Thomason, Second Act Communities chief executive officer. "We think that people who live there will be very happy to know there's a YMCA satellite downstairs. We're not there, and the Y is not there, but there's an interest."

Tuesday's meeting revealed some aspects of development, even though Second Act Communities has not fully committed to the project or purchased the downtown properties, at 207 and 219 S. Center St., from the city of Goldsboro.

"If we did not have a chance, I would not be coming back and forth here," Thomason said. "We're still moving forward."

The organization is waiting on the results of a market study that will pinpoint whether the project is financially possible. Second Act Communities would develop, own and manage the property.

A key point is making sure the residential and commercial property can generate enough revenue to sustain itself. The property is planned to include one, two and three bedroom apartments at market-rate rents.

Luring the YMCA, which may occupy the entire first floor and 40,000-square-foot area, may offer stronger sustainability than other businesses, Thomason said.

Metz also said the Goldsboro YMCA, which has 10,000 members, is already at capacity and a satellite location would help with its growth and popularity.

"Our biggest concern, as we're a nonprofit, is whatever we put in that property is successful," Thomason said. "We don't want to have shops down there that are opening and closing every two years. Our nonprofit organization and our board will be owning and taking risks against this property."

Tuesday's meeting offered residents the chance to review pictures of 14 different multi-story properties located in metropolitan cities across the nation.

Everyone was given the chance to look over exterior design features and post notes of positive and negative feedback. The design examples included properties in locations including Raleigh, Charlotte, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Fla., Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Houston and El Paso, Texas.

The designs included different exterior features, including brick, concrete, wood and glass facades, buildings with lower-level streetscape designs, terraces and balconies.

The local input will be considered during the design development of the downtown property -- Drexel Place on Center.

Second Act Communities is expecting the results of the market study within weeks. The study will include market costs for the apartments and guide overall development. Early estimates tagged the project investment cost near $15 million.

If the study is favorable, Second Act Communities will move forward with its planned purchase of the properties and sign a contract agreement with the city.

Metz said the city is interested in the project if offers mixed-use development and at least 100 apartments. Second Act Communities will also pay taxes on the property.

The Second Act Communities board of directors will make the final decision on the project, Thomason said.

"I think you're going to love it," she said. "We are going to fit in, and that's why we need this information before we started designing."

The project would be Second Act Communities first launch into market-rate development. The organization has previously developed affordable housing in partnership with the Virginia Beach Community Development Corp., which operates a Section 8 housing complex.

"Second Act Communities is a non for profit," Thomason said. "That's why we can even afford to do this. In other words, our rates for doing this kind of work (are) 50 percent of what it (would cost) any other developer to do this.

"The development that we're doing here is market rate rent. It fits the market for Goldsboro. It's not subsidized. The other thing is we are mission minded. We are very mission minded about building vibrant communities and doing revitalization."

Drexel Place on Center is anticipated to open during the first quarter of 2019.

Mandy Hodach, a city resident of four years, said she was excited to see the development possibilities. As a member of the YMCA, she said she'd likely visit the satellite location several times a week.

"It's nice to see people interested and involved," she said. "I would like to see more downtown. Once you get a Y down here and these apartments, it would revitalize a lot of the stores down here. I think it's a fabulous idea."