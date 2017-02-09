Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 9

Two charged in January break-in

By Ethan Smith

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and woman Wednesday accused of breaking into a house in Dudley in January, according to a press release.

Gilberto Rodriguez Jr., 22, and Melissa Deluna, 18, are accused of breaking into a residence at 122 Jake Drive on Jan. 24 and stealing property from inside the home.

The pair live together at 207 Waldrop Road in Dudley, but Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said he could not confirm the nature of their relationship.

Both Rodriguez and Deluna are charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Effler said the two turned themselves in at the Wayne County Magistrate's Office after warrants were issued for their arrest.

Rodriguez was given a $10,000 secured bond, and Deluna was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Both were put in the Wayne County Jail.