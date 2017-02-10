Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 10

A man of firsts

By News-Argus Staff

February 10, 2017

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Amaziah Howell Jr. became the first black police officer in Goldsboro in 1948. His son, Amaziah Howell III, said his father dressed meticulously in his uniform before patrolling James Street.

February is Black History Month, a time to reflect on the contributions, sacrifices and strides made by African Americans, not just in our country, but in our own communities as well.

There are a number of events scheduled in the community this month, and there are certainly programs on television and books available at the Wayne County Library that can educate us. But this weekend, in Sunday's Goldsboro News-Argus, we thought we would share a story some might know, and many probably do not.

It is the story of Amaziah Howell Jr, a World War II veteran who served in Europe. He went on to become Goldsboro's first black policeman, Wayne County's first black sheriff's deputy and he was also president of the North Carolina Black Police Officers Association.

Below is an excerpt from the story coming Sunday.

By BRANDON DAVIS

Amaziah Howell Jr. checked his uniform in the mirror each morning before leaving home.

He snapped the buckle of the holster strap which held in place his pearl-handled revolver.

He brushed both hands down the front of his black shirt to smooth out any wrinkles.

He shifted his policeman's hat this way and that, until it sat perfectly on his head.

His 5-year-old son watched his father's every move.

"As a kid I didn't know what that meant," Amaziah Howell III said.

Now 68, Amaziah completely understands his father's meticulous, daily routine of dressing for work as Goldsboro's first black police officer.

"He was a great role model because he was clean, he was honest, he was straightforward. He was just a solid, solid citizen," Amaziah said.

"I wanted to be like him."