Princeton man already in custody faces new charges

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 10, 2017 9:09 AM

A Princeton man is facing additional charges related to a break-in that took place in November 2016 after already being arrested for a separate break-in that same month, according to a press release.

The release said Brian Christopher Casey, 35, of 1828 Old Rock Quarry Road, in Princeton, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2016, and is charged with breaking and entering for allegedly breaking into a storage unit off of Claridge Nursery Road.

During the investigation, multiple items stolen during that break-in were found in Casey's vehicle, the release said.

Authorities have now discovered some of the stolen items they recovered were taken during a separate break-in that also happened in November 2016.

As a result, Casey isnow also charged with felony possession of stolen goods. The new charges were filed Thursday.

Casey, already in custody on the previous charges, is being held in the Sampson County Jail. The Sampson County Sheriff's Office served the charges on Casey, the release said.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.