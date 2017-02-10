Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 10

Teens charged in attempted break-in

By Ethan Smith

A 12-year-old and 15-year-old were charged this week with attempted breaking and entering for an incident that took place Tuesday in Dudley, according to a press release.

The release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a concerned citizen reported to deputies that the teenagers were attempting to break-in to their neighbor's house.

Deputies arrived on scene and were given a description of the two people trying to break-in to the home, and the two teenagers, whose identities are not being released since they are juveniles, were found, according to the release.

They were then taken to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Annex, and further investigation revealed the two teenagers were involved in the attempted break-in, the release said.

They were charged on juvenile petitions and taken to a juvenile detention facility, according to the release.

Further arrests are potentially pending, the release said.