Girl Scouts show dedication to community

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on February 12, 2017 1:45 AM

Girl Scout troops No. 109 and No. 290 are among the units in Wayne County that are continuing to show their dedication to service through acts of kindness in the community.

Over the past few months, the Daisies, Brownies, and Juniors of Troop 109 and the Girl Scout Cadettes, Seniors, and Ambassadors of Troop 290 have completed multiple service projects to benefit the community. They held a non-perishable food drive for flood victims after Hurricane Matthew in which they collected more than 300 pounds of canned and boxed food, diapers, and cleaning supplies. They conducted another service project around the holidays during their "Tree of Warmth"" event for which they were able to collect around 20 items to donate to those in need.

Other projects include donating pet supplies to an animal shelter, packing meals for a food program, and cleaning up yards for the elderly after Hurricane Matthew.